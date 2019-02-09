Rajinikanth's 2.0 has turned out to be the second highest grosser after SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which grossed over Rs 1800 crore in its lifetime. The mega-budget film was a non-holiday release, hit the screens in multiple languages on November 29.

An estimation coming from the trade sources say that 2.0 has grossed around Rs 120 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. From Chennai centre alone, it has raked in over Rs 23 crore. The distributors' share is said to be around 65 crore in its lifetime. It has to be noted that the distribution rights of the film is valued at Rs 100 crore.

In Andhra and Telangana, 2.0 has minted around Rs 83 crore with an estimated distributors' share of Rs 53 crore. In Karnataka, the movie fell short of reaching Rs 50-crore mark as it ended its collection at around Rs 47 crore. Whereas the multilingual movie has collected around Rs 18 crore in Kerala with distributors' share of Rs 8 crore. In total, the Rajinikanth-starrer has made a gross collection of Rs 268 crore in South India alone.

From the rest of India, 2.0 has earned around Rs 225 crore. The total gross collection of the Shankar-directorial in the country stands at Rs 493 crore.

Among the overseas centres, it is in the US where 2.0 has come out with flying colours. It is one of the few centres where all the three versions – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi – have done well. The science-fiction has earned around Rs 40 crore in North America.

The GCC is the second biggest overseas centre for 2.0 as it collected Rs 32 crore. It has done a business of about Rs 60 from the rest of the world to take its overseas tally to Rs 131 crore.

The worldwide estimated gross collection of 2.0 is said to be around Rs 625 crore.

Lyca Productions-funded movie is made with the budget of Rs 570 crore. The satellite, digital and other rights have fetched around Rs 180 crore for the makers of the multilingual movie, which has Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the key roles.