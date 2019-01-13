Rajinikanth's Petta has occupied the first place at the Chennai box office for the third consecutive day. The Karthik Subbaraj-directorial has grossed over Rs 1 crore on its third day in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

On the first day, Petta had grossed Rs 1.12 crore. The pre-release hype and Rajini's star power helped the movie to get a good opening. The Tamil movie had opened to positive reviews, leading the flick to retain the mometum on its second day.

Petta has come out with flying colors at the box office on its third day as the movie has earned Rs 1.29 crore to take its total tally to Rs 3.49 crore. The Pongal holiday has started in Tamil Nadu from Saturday, 12 January and it reflected on its business.

The shows for Petta have been increased from the day two in Chennai and the movie is having over 350 shows now. The evening shows had better occupancy rates compared to the morning shows while matinee shows witnessed on an average of 60-65 occupancy across the centres on its third day.

However, the collection of Petta is no match to Rajini's previous movie 2.0. The Shankar-directorial had crossed Rs 2-crore mark in the first three days in a row. On the first day, the movie had minted a record Rs 2.64 crore.

Although it had met with fairly positive reviews, the business did not drop to much extent as it earned Rs 2.13 crore on its second day. The Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's flick made an impressive collection on its day three by raking in Rs 2.57 crore. The three-day total collection of the movie stood at Rs 7.34 crore. It has to be noted that it was a non-holiday opener.

Meanwhile, the Rajinikanth-starrer is estimated to have grossed around Rs 30 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office from 500+ screens.