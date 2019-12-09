2019 was indeed a good year for Bollywood as this year saw some of the best films with different subjects for the audience. This year content was the king with films like Article 15, Dream Girl, Gully Boy, Badhaii Ho, War, Mard Ko Dard Nai Hota and many more movies that wowed the audience.
Not only films, this year saw actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and many others garnering humongous response for their performances.
The star-studded night saw a slew of celebrities performing at the awards. While films like Gully Boy, War, Lukka Chupi won big at the Star Sceen Awards held on December 8, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aryan, Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khrrurana won critics and popular choice awards.
A special mention for Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan for bagging maximum awards this year.
IBTimes India gives you full list of winners:
Best Actor (Male): Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy
Best Actor (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy
Best Director (Critics Choice): Anubhav Sinha for Article 15
Best Director Zoya Akhtar again for Gully Boy
Best Supporting Actor (Female) Kamini Kaushal for Kabir Singh
Baat Nayi Award : Lukka Chuppi
Best Actor Critics Choice (Male): Ayushmann Khurrana
Best Actor Critics Choice (Female): Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu
Most Promising Actor (Male): Siddhant Chaturvedi for Gully Boy
Most Promising Actor (Female): Sara Ali Khan for Kedarnath
Best Actor In Comic Role (Female): Yami Gautam for Bala
Most Promising Debut Director: Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Playback Singer (Male): Sachet Tandon for 'Bekhyali' from Kabir Singh
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal – 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from Kalank
Best Music: Kabir Singh and Gully Boy
Best Lyrics:'Apna Time Aayega' from Gully Boy
Best Dialogues: Gully Boy
Best Story: Article 15
Best Action: War
Best Editing: War
Best Cinematography: Gully Boy
Best Choreography: War – 'Ghungroo Song'
Best Production Design: Gully Boy
Lifetime Achievement Award: Prem Chopra