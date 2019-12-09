2019 was indeed a good year for Bollywood as this year saw some of the best films with different subjects for the audience. This year content was the king with films like Article 15, Dream Girl, Gully Boy, Badhaii Ho, War, Mard Ko Dard Nai Hota and many more movies that wowed the audience.

Not only films, this year saw actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and many others garnering humongous response for their performances.

The star-studded night saw a slew of celebrities performing at the awards. While films like Gully Boy, War, Lukka Chupi won big at the Star Sceen Awards held on December 8, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aryan, Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khrrurana won critics and popular choice awards.

A special mention for Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan for bagging maximum awards this year.

IBTimes India gives you full list of winners:

Best Actor (Male): Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy

Best Actor (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy

Best Director (Critics Choice): Anubhav Sinha for Article 15

Best Director Zoya Akhtar again for Gully Boy

Best Supporting Actor (Female) Kamini Kaushal for Kabir Singh

Baat Nayi Award : Lukka Chuppi

Best Actor Critics Choice (Male): Ayushmann Khurrana

Best Actor Critics Choice (Female): Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu

Most Promising Actor (Male): Siddhant Chaturvedi for Gully Boy

Most Promising Actor (Female): Sara Ali Khan for Kedarnath

Best Actor In Comic Role (Female): Yami Gautam for Bala

Most Promising Debut Director: Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sachet Tandon for 'Bekhyali' from Kabir Singh

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal – 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from Kalank

Best Music: Kabir Singh and Gully Boy

Best Lyrics:'Apna Time Aayega' from Gully Boy

Best Dialogues: Gully Boy

Best Story: Article 15

Best Action: War

Best Editing: War

Best Cinematography: Gully Boy

Best Choreography: War – 'Ghungroo Song'

Best Production Design: Gully Boy

Lifetime Achievement Award: Prem Chopra