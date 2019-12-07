Many reports in the past few months had suggested that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor would get married soon. And everyone time the rumours turned out to be false. However, there's good news for those who believe in astrology. While the latest reports have suggested that Alia and Ranbir may tie the knot in winter 2020, vedic astroologer Dr. Acharya Vinod Kumar says, "Incase the couple do end up tying the knot it will very positively contribute to their mutual career growth and they will be un stoppable for coming years."

In Kumar's views, Ranbir and Alia have strong possibility of marriage from October 2019 and it runs through 2020. And though their stars (Shukra is the planet) seem positive, it is with Alia's horoscope that indicates a problem which might result in delay over some kind of confusion or misunderstanding.

Kumar is also pretty sure that the Kapoors and the Bhatts might have consulted their respective astrologers by now and working on the solution.

Earlier, there had been reports that Ranbir had asked Mahesh Bhatt for Alia's hand in marriage. It was also being said that the moment was very emotional and tear-jerking for everyone present during the meet.

Both Ranbir and Alia have had several break-ups in the past. So, it is quite possible that the two want to give each other some more time to understand each other better and then take the relationship ahead.