We all have some kind of fears hidden within us and our Bollywood celebs are no different. From Shahrukh Khan to Deepika Padukone, all of them have revealed their fears in various interviews. Here's a list of stars and their strange phobias.

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan has Equinophobia, which means fears of horses. The actor had a very bad experience while riding horses in his film 'Karan Arjun'. Since then, he has never ridden a horse in any of his films.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has Thanatophobia, which means 'Fear of death'. In an interview with a leading daily, Aamir revealed his fear that while shooting for Lagaan, there was a 5-month break taken from the shooting schedules and he often felt what would happen to the film if anything happened to him.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has Ophidiophobia, that is the fear of snakes. The actress makes sure that none of her films has scenes that have reptiles in them.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has Nyctophobia, that is fear of darkness. Alia gets scared of darkness so much that she keeps a dim light on at night and window curtains slightly open.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif fears tomatoes. She has Lycopersicoaphobia. We seriously wonder how did she manage to pull off the Tomatina festival in 'Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara'. According to reports, Katrina had even rejected an endorsement deal for a tomato ketchup brand.

Ranbir Kapoor

The Sanju actor fears cockroaches. He has Katsaridaphobia. This is a fairly common phobia. Ranbir would not enter a house if he spots cockroaches anywhere, he just cannot stand the sight of them.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has Amaxophobia, that is 'Fear of Driving'. Anushka was panicked while shooting a scene in 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola'. Her co-star Imran drove a bike at a slow speed so that Anushka could feel safe.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is Claustrophobic, which means 'Fear of enclosed spaces'. This is a common phobia due to which many people feel restless when in a closed room. She has a phobia of elevators and so prefers to take stairs.