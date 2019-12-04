Nargis Fakhri, who had made a promising debut with Rockstar alongside Ranbir Kapoor, has been away from the showbiz for quite a while now. But she had never been away from her fans who wish her to see back on the silver screen. She has been quite outspoken about things that bother her and yet again, the actress has opened up about his inhibitions of getting nude or performing sex scenes in front of a camera.

Speaking to former porn star Brittni De La Mora on her chat show, Nargis revealed that she had once got an offer from adult magazine Playboy for their college edition and was offered a hefty amount to pose for the magazine. Though, it was a huge amount, she turned it down because she didn't want to go naked on the camera.

"When I was modelling, there was this college edition Playboy magazine thing. My agent said they are asking for girls and they have chosen to see you if you would want to do something like that. And of course I was like, 'Playboy is so huge and the money was so much'! I was like 'That's a lot of money!' But then I was like... no. I said no thanks, I'm good," Nargis told Brittni on the show.

She further added, "With models, you are just this mannequin. So, there are times when they ask you to do topless shots or to be like super naked in an ad but I was never comfortable with stuff like that."

Nargis also talked about her career in Bollywood and said that she was comfortable working in the industry because people here don't shoot sex scenes.

"I was really happy to work in Bollywood because they don't do sex scenes. So that made me so happy because I am so not into getting naked in front of the camera. Like I can't do it. An overtly sexual or passionate scene would be very difficult for me because even though it's acting and that's what you are supposed to do, I just had reservations about that. So, I was happy about that," she said.