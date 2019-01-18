Nargis Fakhri seems to be furious over the speculations about her personal life. She took to Twitter to rant about the same and wrote: "Why doesn't anyone actually call me to figure out what I'm up to instead of speculating ... (face palm emoji) [sic]."

And immediately Arjun Kapoor replied: "Cause it doesn't make good copy Bucky !!! [sic]"

Well, it was a clear dig on the media houses and publications which wrote about the two actors involving their personal life. For those unaware, Arjun and Nargis' closeness was a question mark back in 2014.

Just a few hours back, Arjun Kapoor posted a picture on his Instagram account captioning it as: "U Gotta pose on ur holiday to make sure u got enough Instagram ready pictures when ur back !!!"

And Malaika replied on the same: "hmmm..." Malaika also posted a picture on her account: "Take me back... happiness." Arjun also replied on Malaika's post and wrote, "Hmm..."

Ready to make it official?

Talking about their relationship, a source had told Filmfare, "Malaika and Arjun are extremely fond of each other. They have never really spoken about each other but they are extremely happy in their own personal space. In a steady relationship now, Malaika and Arjun plan to take their relationship to next level and tie the knot next year."

But Malaika responded in one of the media interactions: "I never answer personal questions. Not that I shy away from answering or whatever. I just don't feel comfortable talking about my personal life. And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don't need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it's beautiful and precious."

Coming back to Nargis Fakhri, on January 12, Nargis went on a rant on Twitter when a publication published false news about her pregnancy. In the post, she wrote, "This is messed up. How can you write totally fake news & insulting me cuz I've gained weight- you are body shaming me. Whoever wrote this has no idea &every word in this is a lie. Get your facts checks. Your reporter published lies and not only that he has also body shamed a person that may actually be suffering from an illness. Get your facts right before u publish."

On the professional front, Nargis will be seen in Bhushan Patel's horror film Amavas alongside Sachiin Joshi. The film is slated to release on February 1. And later Girish Malik's Torbaaz which also features Sanjay Dutt and Rahul Dev in key roles.

Arjun Kapoor has two films in the pipeline — Battle of Panipat and India's Most Wanted.