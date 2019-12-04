Speculations about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage have refused to die down. And yet again, rumours have suggested that the lovebirds would get married in winter 2020.

Earlier, there had been reports that Ranbir had asked Mahesh Bhatt for Alia's hand in marriage. It was also being said that the moment was very emotional and tear-jerking for everyone present during the meet.

As we all know that Alia is currently at the peak of her career and Ranbir too has bounced back in the game after Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The two are also busy with their upcoming projects and only after making themselves free of all their work commitments, Alia and Ranbir would take the plunge next year.

"By that time, both of them hope to clear all their pending assignments. Ranbir and Alia have decided to take at least a month off for their wedding. And for that to happen, they need to complete their underproduction films," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

It is quite possible that the two want to give each other some more time to understand each other better and then take the relationship ahead.

Both Ranbir and Alia have had several break-ups in the past. And they probably do not want to repeat the same mistakes as they did in their previous relationships and give each other the much-needed space to bloom.

While the reports of Alia and Ranbir's marriage keep surfacing, it remains to be seen if this particular report turns out to be true. Till then, let's wait and watch.