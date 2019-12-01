Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their relationship public, fans and followers cannot seem to stop speculating about their wedding. Even the slightest hint of their marriage sends fans into a tizzy.

Several fan pages have been created on social media to celebrate the love the two have for each other. However, Ranbir - Alia both have not said anything about their marriage yet. And while fans were speculating that the two would tie the knot soon after Rishi Kapoor comes back from New York, nothing of that sort seems to be happening anytime soon.

We think these are the reasons preventing the adorable duo from taking the giant leap in their relationship.

Career: First and foremost, we feel, it is their respective career that is not allowing them to settle down as yet. After her smashing debut with Student of the Year and several good films in her kitty, this year has been career-defining for Alia Bhatt. Raazi received several awards and Brahmastra is also scheduled to release soon.

If Alia is at the peak of her career, Ranbir Kapoor too, is back in the game after several years of dud. While his biopic on Sanjay Dutt's life, Sanju, has done phenomenal business at the box-office, it's his upcoming films - Shamshera and Brahmastra - through which he wants to bounce back and secure his position in the industry.

Too Soon: Another factor could be the fact that they have not been together for too long. In an era where celebs spend decades just getting to know each other, Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship for only two years now.

It is quite possible that the two want to give each other some more time to understand each other better and then take the relationship ahead. Their busy schedule also does not allow them to spend as much time with each other as much they would like. Hence, they might want to continue with this dating phase for a few more years.

Past relationships: Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have had several break-ups in the past. While few were smooth, there was a lot of bitterness in some of them. Hence, it is also possible that they want to completely understand each other and decide whether this is something that would stand the test of time. They probably do not want to repeat the same mistakes as they did in their previous relationships and thus are giving this relationship a lot of time and space to bloom.