It is no secret that both the Kapoor sisters - Kareena and Karisma - have tried to set up Ranbir Kapoor with many of their friends. Sonam Kapoor had confessed on Koffee with Karan that Karisma had often tried to set her up with Ranbir but failed at it terribly.

While Karisma has always maintained silence on the topic of Ranbir's past girlfriends, Kareena Kapoor has never shied away from putting across her honest opinion. Let's take a look at the love-hate relationship Kareena Kapoor has shared with Ranbir's girlfriends.

Deepika Padukone: Kareena Kapoor's relationship with Deepika Padukone has always been more of hate than of love and friendship. It all started when most of the roles rejected by Kareena Kapoor went to Deepika Padukone and turned out to be huge blockbusters.

There were rumours of Kareena being insecure when Deepika was featured in multiple projects opposite Saif Ali Khan (Aarakshan, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail) etc. Deepika too said on the show that a good career option for Kareena would be 'charity' as she keeps giving away good movies to others.

And all hell broke loose on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan when Karan asked Kareena what would she do if one day she woke up as Deepika Padukone. "I dont think I can wake up as Deepika as I can't relate to her," was Kareena's snarky reply.

Katrina Kaif: When whispers of Ranbir's relationship with Katrina Kaif were doing the rounds, it was Kareena Kapoor who confirmed it to the world on Koffee with Karan. On being asked with whom would she like to have a gay encounter with, Kareena had said, "I would be more comfortable with my sister-in-law, so I say Katrina Kaif."

Kareena had further said, "I've got my lehenga ready and I'm rehearsing the steps to Sheila ki jawani and Chikni chameli (Katrina's popular songs)." While Kareena never openly praised Katrina, it was evident that she liked Katrina from the beginning.

Not the one to mince her words, Kareena never had anything mean to say about Katrina. On the other hand, Katrina too had appreciated Bebo saying, "I would really like to work with Kareena. I think she is really spontaneous, very dear and very beautiful."

Alia Bhatt: Ever since Alia stepped into the industry, she was touted as another Kareena Kapoor. While this used to irk Kareena a lot in the beginning and she was quite vocal about it too, with time, Kareena became affable towards Alia.

Talking to Rajeev Masand, Kareena had said, "Look what she is doing, the choices of films that she has done, whether it is 'Raazi' or 'Gully Boy', I think it is outstanding. It reminds me a little bit of when I did films like 'Chameli', 'Yuva' and 'Omkara', but I think she is just a brilliant actor."

Alia too has always emphasised on the fact that Kareena has been her inspiration ever since she has wanted to get into the industry.