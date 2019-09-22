When you talk about Bollywood relationships that really got you involved, there have been quite a few. And in today's time, if there is anyone who has been there, dealt with the bad experiences, moved on from it and climbing the ladder of success, you can't think of anyone but Katrina Kaif.

There's no secret that Katrina once dated Salman Khan and was in a happy space in her relationship for some time. Things turned awry between and they had to walk away from each other with a little bit of bitterness in their hearts. The two remained single after their break-up for a while and their equation also changed with time.

Later, Katrina found the love of her life in Ranbir Kapoor. According to reports, she met Ranbir for the first time at her birthday party in 2008. He was dating Deepika Padukone, even Katrina was dating Salman during that time and it was Deepika who took Ranbir to her party.

They worked together in Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani in 2009 and rumours were rife that the two were getting close to each other. In 2010, reports of Ranbir and Deepika's break-up took the industry by storm and it was the same year when Katrina and Salman parted ways in a hush-hush manner.

By then, the rumours about Katrina and Ranbir dating had been flowing around in the industry. And finally their relationship came into light when the pictures from their Ibiza holiday went viral in 2013. A year later, both admitted to holding a special importance in their respective lives. However, even this relationship of her was short-lived.

But what was going through Katrina's mind when she broke-up with Salman and the link-up rumours with Ranbir had been creating quite a stir in the media. Take a look what she had said about Salman and Ranbir in this 2011 interview with Zoom TV.

Katrina on her equation with Salman after their break-up: "Salman is someone who I have known since I was 18 when I came here. I have known him and his family and obviouslyif you have known someone for that long and if you have been able to sustain your equation with somebody, then even though the equation, the nature of it may change. And I think it's pretty well documented. Our equation has gone through a change but beyond that it doesn't mean that you are not there for that person or that person is not important in your life or that person doesn't care about you anymore.

"It's become little bit unfortunate that like I have heard this from people, 'Oh I can't understand what the equation is'. I mean, but why? What is there which is complex about it? When you have been close to someone for so long and equation changes but you can find different space for that person, you can find friendship with that person. And it's something that I have come to realize is really important and if you are not able to have that, then there is something wrong. Otherwise, you are gonna go through your life having experiences which end and are bad. That's not the way it should be."

Katrina on her link-up rumours with Ranbir before admitting to dating him: "I think the thing is that we did two really wonderful films together - Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani and Raajneeti, and they are two of my most special films. And when you are working with someone in that space, spending some time together, the release, the promotion, so on and so forth. I think it's natural but there were lots of speculations and talk in between. But I don't think that's particularly fair for anyone involved. I think he's been a great co-star and I think we have both been there in each other's life during the time we were working together or if we will work together again. And I think he's been a great guy. He's been pretty good on the sets with everyone and his interactions that I have seen deal with people, I think he's good guy and he's doing what he's doing about his life.

It's not right. We have always been friends and all the speculations were just kind of blown out of proportion and made it awkward for everyone. But it's like you just have to ignore and move on."