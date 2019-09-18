A few days ago, Badshah had shared a goofy picture of Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor posing together which went viral on social media. The ex-lovers had collaborated after two years for an ad shoot with director Anurag Basu. However, reports had been doing the rounds stating that Katrina refused to be in the same frame as that with Ranbir and shot for their parts separately. But there's no truth to these reports.

Katrina, who has shared the video of her latest ad on her Instagram, has rubbished the reports and said that she and Ranbir shot the ad together.

The Bharat actress has remained cordial with Ranbir whom she parted ways with a few years ago. While Katrina has remained single after the break-up, Ranbir has found solace in Alia Bhatt's arms.

Interestingly, Katrina and Alia shared a close bond of friendship even before she started dating Ranbir. There were also reports that Katrina's relation with Alia had suffered a dent because of the latter's growing proximity with Ranbir. However, Katrina had clarified that her equation with Alia is not relevant to her dating life.

At the Filmfare Awards 2019, Katrina was seen exchanging pleasantaries with her ex-boyfriend Ranbir, his current girlfriend Alia and his ex-girlfriend Deepika as well.

When Katrina was asked about how she manages to remain cordial with her exes and people associated with them, she had told DNA, "I can sit here and feel anger and bitterness. I can make myself unhappy. Or I can take into consideration that, how miserable I am makes no difference to anyone else. So, instead, I can lighten my own burden and say — let me be happy and at peace. And what is meant for me, will come my way."