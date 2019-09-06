It's been several years since Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan parted ways on a bitter note. But Salman has always been there for Katrina no matter what and tried to help her in every possible, be it for her film choices or relationship issues. He has been a pillar of strength to her and Katrina had found a friend for life in her ex-boyfriend Salman.

There hasn't been any public platform where Salman had refrained from praising and showing his affection towards Katrina. And even Katrina has reciprocated his feelings whenever she was asked about her unmatched bond with Salman. And yet again, Katrina has spoken about her equation with the Dabangg Khan at the Hindustan Times Mint Asia Leadership Summit in Singapore.

"Salman has really had my back, and has been there for me as a friend and a support over the years, unfailingly and intuitively. There have been moments where I was going through a particularly rough time in my life; a struggle, and with no contact, all of a sudden, our paths would just cross, and he would be there," Katrina Kaif said.

She further added, "He always seems to be able to sense it. It's a bit of an intuitive relationship, as I said. Salman is definitely a friend for life. He's that person who is completely reliable. I trust him implicitly, and I think we have that connection."

Katrina also has a good rapport with Salman's sisters Arpita and Alvira and she is often spotted at the Khan family gatherings and important functions. Their bond is so strong that the Bharat actress, who has three elder, three younger sisters and one brother, considers Arpita and Alvira as her eighth and ninth sisters.