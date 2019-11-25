Bhuvan Bam asked Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt to join him on a coffee date after he found out that he looks like her male version. Some Twitterati, who were amused to see his tweets, started mocking actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has been dating her for some time now.

Hailing from Delhi, Bhuvan Bam is a popular standup comedian, singer, songwriter and he is known for his YouTube comedy channel BB Ki Vines. He is the first Indian individual content creator to cross 10 million subscribers on YouTube.

A person named Srinjoy Hazra shared a photo featuring Bhuvan Bam as Alia Bhatt in beard avatar on his Facebook page and wrote, Gonna tell my kids this bearded Alia Bhatt." A Twitterati named Namrata Datta shared the photo on Twitter. Bhuvan Bam retweeted her post on November 23 and wrote, "That was the first thing I said to the photographer when I saw it: "Damn! I think I look like Alia" (sic)."

Ali Bhatt is my crush, Bhuvan Bam reveals

In his next posts, Bhuvan Bam revealed that Ali Bhatt is his crush and he asked her to come on a coffee date. He also requested his followers to retweet and like his post until it reaches the actress. He tweeted, ".⁦@aliaa08⁩ Please let's go for a coffee date because I've started looking like my crush! Please RT the photo tweet^ so that it reaches my crush. Make it happen twitter!"

Bhuvan Bam is one of the popular personalities on Twitter as he boasts of 2.6 million followers besides a verified handle. The photo picked up a fire immediately after he shared it and started going viral on Twitter. Many were surprised to see the similarities between the looks of him and Alia Bhatt.

While some of his followers expressed surprise, others started trolling Ali Bhatt's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, by imagining his response to Bhuvan Bam through some funny memes, which created a lot of buzz on Twitter. Here is how some of them replied to the popular YouTuber's tweet:

Alia with smiley beard face ditto look like Alia

if similar looks would be sole reason...hrithik will have no other option than Harman baweja

I didn't read the tweet at first. Saw the photo and thought Alia bhatt has put up makeup like this .

Alia is most beautiful and talented superstar.......... Bhuvan Sir's face also showing to world.

And by that logic many would be suggested to go on a coffee date with a dog or a monkey.

please remove his facial hairs( Beard & moustache). Let's see how he looks after that. Just for Fun.

Well You are doing short movie, doing stand up comedy, singing Package of full entertainment & What Mr. Pakau @iAmitBhadana doing.

