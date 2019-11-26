There is no arguing the fact that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the most talked about and popular B-town couples. And the sheer excitement among their fans with every slightest hint of their marriage, speaks volumes about the power couple they are.

While Ranbir Kapoor has become an inseparable part of Alia Bhatt's life, Alia too, on the other hand, has gelled well into the Kapoor family. Not only does she share an impeccable bond with Ranbir Kapoor's parents – Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh Kapoor; but even with his extended family members like Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Babita Kapoor etc. The duo often gets papped enjoying quality time with each other's families.

Alia Bhatt recently attended Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, Aadar Jain's birthday party. Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani and mother Babita were also present at the party. Karisma Kapoor shared several photos from the party and what caught our attention was Ranbir Kapoor's PDA with lady-love Alia Bhatt.

Alia opens up about marrying Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir's relaxed, casual and loving picture with Alia holding his arm has been going viral on social media. Ever since the picture has surfaced online, fans have pleaded with them to get married soon and not jinx this chemistry.

Recently, in a discussion on the 100 greatest performances of the decade with Film Companion and Anupama Chopra, Deepika Padukone revealed that Alia Bhatt is soon going to get married. Arjun Reddy actor, Vijay Deverakonda, spoke about how he had a crush on both Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. He said, "Without shame a lot of people on this table have been massive crushes, like been in love with some of them like these two (pointing to Deepika and Alia). She (Deepika) got married but..." Deepika quipped and said, "She (Alia) is getting married." A surprised and blushing Alia said, "Excuse me, why have you made this declaration?" To which, in a bid to cover up what she had blurted out, Deepika said, "Guys, I made that up. I just wanted to see his reaction."

At the Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star, 2019, Alia had opened up about marriage with Ranbir Kapoor and had said, "Honestly I never thought about it but I don't want to think about it now also. We will cross that bridge when we come to it."