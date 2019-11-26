Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans are awaiting the release of Brahmastra, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. The flick also has Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure that has roots in Hindu Mythology.

The latest reports suggest that the film is going to have a connection with Avengers, where the good guys will be seen battling the villains to save the world. The film will see its lead protagonist, Ranbir Kapoor, discover the fire within him, much like Lord Shiva.

As it was reported earlier, the director of the film has taken a lot of references from Indian Mythological tales and the principal characters meeting for the first time in Varanasi. The film will have VFX effects and it will take a lot of time to be completed.

The film will see Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo, which he shot over 7 to 8 days. Brahmastra was initially set for release in December 2019 but has been postponed to summer next year. It is said that Nagarjuna will be seen playing an archaeologist in this film on which fans have huge expectations. This film will mark his comeback to Bollywood after a long break.