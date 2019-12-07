At the recent book launch of Shaheen Bhatt's memoir I've Never Been (Un)Happier in Mumbai, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt lost his cool at a journalist's question over depression which apparently made Alia Bhatt a bit uncomfortable in the situation.

When the journalist asked about 'fitting in' the society, Mahesh got carried away in emotions and said, "How can I expect them to fit into this sick world?" And while Bhatt continued to rant at the top of his voice, Alia looked quite irritated and uncomfortable and was seen facepalming.

Take a look.

In November 2016, Shaheen, 31, shared on Instagram her decades-long battle with depression that started when she was just 13. Almost three years later, she has unveiled a deeply personal memoir "I've Never Been (Un)Happier". It launched in Mumbai in association with Landmark Stores and Penguin Random House this week.

Coming as a precursor to the book, the post detailed her experiences with depression, "One minute everything's fine and the next it's like someone turned the light off inside my head. I go quiet and it's difficult to get out of bed. Like it always does the world around me loses focus and I struggle to make sense of it." 1

When Shaheen was asked about how did she go about writing a memoir on her battle with depression, he said, "The responses I got to the 2016 Instagram post detailing my experiences with depression, were so incredibly overwhelming. Many people told me it resonated with them. I realised if I were to write a book, it would make so much more of a difference than just writing a post. Penguin approached me to write the book, and I realised it's going to be a fantastic opportunity. I wanted to lead by example."

(With IANS Inputs)