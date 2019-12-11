It looks like Urvashi Rautela has a thing about cricketers. There had been several reports in the past about Urvashi dating Hardik Pandya and how they hit it off instantly after they met at a party last year. While the Hate Story 4 actress had refuted the rumours and requested the media to stop speculating her relationship as she has a family to answer, a latest report of Urvashi going on a dinner date with Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has surfaced in the industry.

According to Spotboye, the rendezvous between Urvashi and Rishabh took place at Estella, Juhu around 11 pm last night (December 10). The dinner date happened just a day before the final T20 match between India and West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium.

It could've been just a casual meeting or there might have been a fan moment for both Urvashi and Rishabh to be able to sit and chat with each other over dinner.

Moreover, Rishabh is already in relationship with his girlfriend Isha Negi. In January this year, Rishabh had posted a photo with Isha on his Instagram and proclaimed that he wants to make her happy because she makes him very happy. Isha, on her behalf, also posted the same picture, tagged Pant and captioned it, "My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life."

Now, whether there's any spark between Urvashi and Rishabh only time will tell.