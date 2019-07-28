Urvashi Rautela was earlier in the news for her alleged affair with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. It was being said that Urvashi had met the Pandya brothers at a party last year and she and Hardik hit it off instantly. However, Urvashi is quite perturbed with the recent news of her asking for help from Hardik Pandya.

Sharing a screenshot of the video posted on YouTube, Urvashi requested the media channels to stop uploading videos on YouTube about her alleged affair as she has family to answer.

"I would humbly request respective media channels on @youtube to stop uploading such ridiculous videos as I have a family to answer and it creates problems for me," Urvashi Rautela wrote on her Instagram story section.

Earlier, there was a report about Urvashi who was messaging Hardik Pandya non-stop to arrange two free passes of the World Cup Matches in London for her and her mother. However, Urvashi had rubbished the reports and said that her former manager was trying to spread false news about her to take revenge after losing her as one of his clients.