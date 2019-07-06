Urvashi Rautela posted a video on Instagram that shows the diva flaunting her oomph factor during a photoshoot.

Urvashi often posts sizzling photos and videos on social media that make her fans go weak in their knees. And, her latest video is no different. The Great Grand Masti actress is seen wearing a white crop top and shorts.

While posing for the camera, the diva makes some sensuous moves that will leave her fans' jaw-dropped. Earlier, Urvashi had posted a video in which she was seen having a shower in a skimpy outfit. The video was highly talked about on social platforms.

Urvashi, who is one of the most gorgeous divas in the industry, is often linked up with several celebrities. Among others, she was rumoured to be in a relationship with singer Guru Randhawa as well. However, the singer had some time ago denied the buzz during a chat show.