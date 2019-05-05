Guru Randhawa, whose recently released new single Slowly Slowly featuring Pitbull along with him, spoke about rumours of dating Urvashi Rautela.

Rumours of Guru and Urvashi's affair is not a new thing now, but the singer has now finally spoken about it. He very tactfully denied the buzz, calling it the weirdest rumour about himself.

On a chat show, Guru was asked to reveal the weirdest rumour he has ever heard about himself. The Punjabi singer replied saying, "I am dating Urvashi Rautela".

The dating gossip started after the two were spotted together where Guru was performing at an event. They caught attention of people present there after Guru and the actress had reportedly spent some time together post the event.

However, now Guru has set the record straight, and it seems that they are just good friends. Another interesting thing Guru said on the chat show is about Kareena Kapoor Khan. When asked to name an actress he would want to take out on a date, Guru took Kareena's name.

On the other side, Urvashi is one actress who has been linked with many celebrities. Apart from Guru, she was rumoured to be dating cricketer Hardik Pandya as well. However, the actress has always maintained that she is single.