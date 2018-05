Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who is known for her dance moves, recently set the dance floors on fire with her performance at an event in Vadodara. The actress performed on some of her popular Bollywood songs.

Singer Guru Randhawa was also there for a performance at the same event, and he was spotted hanging out with Urvashi.

The two hit it off right away as they discussed movies, Bollywood and music.