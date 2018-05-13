Urvashi Rautela, who is often in the news for her stylish avatars and gorgeous looks, is regarded as one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. The former beauty queen not only watches her diet but is also known to work out regularly.

So naturally, when Urvashi shared a selfie flaunting her toned body on Instagram, her followers couldn't get enough of it. In fact, the post was flooded with comments comparing her to American supermodel Gigi Hadid.

A fan named ambhirechirag30 wrote: "You look like @gigihadid"

Karankataria21wrote, "You look like @gigihadid"

Renilrao20U added: "look better than Gigi"

Well, the fitness enthusiast clearly knows how to keep her fans hooked when it comes to social media.

(Disclaimer: Content provided by PR)