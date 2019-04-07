Urvashi Rautela has just made summer even hotter with her latest Instagram photo. The diva stunned all her fans with a picture that shows her having a shower in a lingerie.

The actress posted the sizzling photo on Instagram, mentioning #Maxim as the caption, suggesting that this is from a shoot for the magazine. Urvashi looks extremely hot in the frame, and her fans cannot get enough of her beauty.

Urvashi has been off from the big screen for quite some time now, but she makes her presence felt on social media. She often shares pictures from her parties, and photoshoots, keeping her fans updated about her work.

Although she hardly makes any controversy, she was in news some time ago for some wrong reasons. A video had gone viral on social media that showed veteran producer Boney Kapoor spanking on Urvashi's butt at wedding reception of Jayantilal Gada's son Akshay Gada.

The video had created a huge uproar on social media, as most of the viewers felt Boney's body language inappropriate. However, Urvashi herself had come in his defence saying that she stands by Boney's dignity, and slammed the trolls.

"I felt appalled and beyond shocked this morning when I saw social media flooded with trolls of me in a video with respected Boney Kapoor sir. He is a true gentleman and it makes me feel extremely unhappy and miserable because the social sites/media don't even think twice before putting up things or destroying anyone's reputation. I request all to stop trolling. I honestly respect Boney Kapoor sir and stand by him and his dignity," she said on Twitter.

Urvashi was last seen in the film Hate Story 4 in 2018.