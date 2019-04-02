Did Boney Kapoor slap Urvashi Rautela's butt? Actress reacts to viral video

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has reacted to a viral video that shows producer Boney Kapoor apparently slapping her behind. The video has been in circulation after an Instagram post with it went viral, where Boney Kapoor's hand does go close to the starlet's derriere. The alleged incident took place at the wedding reception of Jayantilal Gada's son Akshay Gada on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

The video of Boney Kapoor grinning while 'inappropriately touching' Urvashi Rautela went viral on Instagram and YouTube in no time, and has been in circulation since. There has been no reaction to the viral video from Boney Kapoor or his actress daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

Urvashi Rautela, however, has dismissed the allegation that Boney Kapoor tried to touch her butt at the wedding reception. Reacting sharply on Twitter, where she posted an image of the alleged incident being covered in a news report of a Pakistani website, Urvashi Rautela said, "Presumably one of India's 'SUPREME' newspaper and this is 'NEWS'!!?? Please don't talk about GIRL POWER or WOMEN'S LIBERATION when YOU don't know how to RESPECT/HONOUR GIRLS."

Take a look at Urvashi Rautela's reaction and also the viral video with Boney Kapoor here:

Please dont talk about GIRL POWER or WOMEN'S LIBERATION when YOU don't know how to RESPECT/HONOUR GIRLS. pic.twitter.com/QK2Xc2tuSB — URVASHI RAUTELA (@UrvashiRautela) April 1, 2019

Boney Kapoor is a Bollywood producer and the husband of late actress Sridevi, who passed away in Dubai on February 24, 2018, in a case of accidental drowning.

Urvashi Rautela was crowned Miss Diva 2015 and has acted in a few Bollywood movies. She makes very pretty red carpet appearances and also is seen chatting up high-profile celebrities. But this time, we guess, it went a bit too far and that too, in the presence of the media. What do you think?