Social media was left with a shock when a video of well-known filmmaker and producer Boney Kapoor spanking Hate Story 4 actress Urvashi Rautela has surfaced online. As soon as the video started doing the rounds of the internet, people heavily criticised Boney Kapoor for touching Urvashi inappropriately while posing for the shutterbugs at Jayantilal Gada's son's wedding reception. But Urvashi coming out in support of Boney has now raised many questions about the said incident.

The incident had put many people in a dilemma about whether to condemn Boney Kapoor's actions or stay mum over after Urvashi's statement on Twitter. After Boney got mercilessly trolled, Urvashi slammed those who trained their guns at the veteran producer.

"I felt appalled and beyond shocked this morning when i saw social media flooded with trolls of me in a video with respected @BoneyKapoor Sir.

He is a true Gentleman and it makes me feel extremely unhappy and miserable because the social sites/media don't even think twice before. Putting up things or destroying anyone's reputation. I request all to stop trolling. I honestly respect @BoneyKapoor sir & stand by him and his dignity," she wrote on Twitter.

After reading Urvashi's clarification, many people targetted the actress saying that she wouldn't say or mind anything as Boney is a big producer in the industry and she might want to work with him in the near future. However, many people were of the opinion that if Urvashi had no problems being spanked by Boney, then why should anybody get bothered about it.

While many questioned Urvashi's intentions and asked her if she was lying about the said incident by camouflaging Boney Kapoor's action, many slammed Urvashi for sending a wrong message to the people and letting down those who have pulled up their sleeves to fight against sexual harassment.

But the question that arises here is that amid the ongoing MeToo movement, should people express their outrage over such incidents while the people who are involved don't look at it as an offensive act? Many people may argue that people should pay no heed to such acts as long as it was consensual while others may express their worries about the act being portrayed as a form of sexual harassment years later.

Take a look at what people have been saying on Twitter about the incident between Boney Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela.

as per the video, it looked like a tap on the butt, and the message you are sending is that, it is okay. I don't know about you, but that is not okay, the only man to slap my ass is my husband. I don't know his intentions, Perhaps it was just accident and not done on purpose. — Cosmic Dreamer (@Ambrosiarose1) April 2, 2019

Madam u shouldn't come with clarification.He should come with clarification he did the wrong thing. U calling him gentleman? Now I want to see people u support the #MeToo This is harassment can u take stand against this guy.if they have guts — Arpit singh charak (@arpitsngh016) April 2, 2019

If you are lying you are letting down all the women, their struggles and a movement like #MeToo



Also, remember this how the abuse of any kind starts and rise.



Hadn't your face expression had changed and hadn't you decided to stop, no one would have asked!

Your face tells it! — Shubham Sharma (@shubh2012) April 2, 2019

There are two probabilities here



Maybe there's an affair going on between them.



Or she didn't want to speak against him because he's a well-known producer and has so many connections in the industry. So she fears that he can end his career. — Ayush Gupta (@iamayush79) April 2, 2019

But all in all she's setting a bad example for new women coming to the industry.

And womanizer's in the industry can easily gain advantage from this. — Ayush Gupta (@iamayush79) April 2, 2019

It's common in Bollywood. Nothing wrong. When she herself is OK with it and not finding anything wrong with what boney did whatever may b the reason for her to say so. It's should b left to them without interfering in personal lives. — Chowkidar വിഷു (@Vishu_CS) April 3, 2019

Stop trolling her people. They've not broken any laws. If @UrvashiRautela enjoys being spanked by @BoneyKapoor, then what's wrong with that? — Mawaali Aurat (@MawaaliAurat) April 3, 2019