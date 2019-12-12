Ever since Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's split, there are all kinds of conjectures been made surrounding the lives of the ex-couple. Arbaaz and Malaika parted ways on an ugly note in 2017. In a recent interview with Etimes, Arbaaz talked about his personal life issues that proved to be a hindrance in his professional life and blurred his focus on work.

On being why he did not direct Dabangg 3, Arbaaz said, "There was lots happening in my personal life at that time and so I knew I couldn't have been able to give my 100 percent to the film and that would not be fair. I was unable to concentrate and we also wanted something new this time with Dabangg 3. Bringing Prabhu Deva on board was definitely a good decision as he would also contribute to the creative part."

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora separated after 18 years of marriage and got divorced on 11th May 2017. Their son Arhaan's custody is with Malaika. Both of them have moved on in their lives, Arbaaz is currently dating Italian model Giorgia Adriani whereas Malaika is dating Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor.

On the professional front, Arbaaz is busy with Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and south star Sudeep, which is slated to release on 20th December. On the other hand, Malaika cannot stop giving us major fitness goals, flaunting her abs and posing for the shutterbugs after her gym sessions. Malaika and Arjun are often spotted on dinner dates as the couple has admitted to being in a relationship.