The viewers, who watched Dabangg 3 at the premiere shows in the UAE, are impressed with Prabhu Deva's direction, Salman Khan, Sudeep and Sonakshi Sinha's performances and they have tweeted positive reviews for the movie.

Dabangg 3 is scheduled for its worldwide release on December 20 as Christmas treat for Salman Khan. Some celebs and critics will watch the movie in a special screening to be held at PVR Cinemas in Mumbai tonight. The movie was premiered in some cinema halls in Dubai and a few other cities of the UAE on Thursday morning and it has been successful in meeting the expectations of the audience there.

After watching it in the premiere shows, some UAE viewers took to Twitter to share their reviews of Dabangg 3. They say that the first half has some lags, but it is entertaining. The second half is good. They are all praises for Salman Khan, Sudeep and Sonakshi Sinha's performances. Songs, dialogues action and picturisation are the highlights in the technical front, added the viewers from the UAE

Here are the UAE viewers' tweet reviews and ratings for Dabangg 3:

Zehra Khan @ZehraKhan123

#Dabangg3's show ended. People are standing applause, children, old people, women, all of them. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER Time to #Dabangg3Review Salman proved that he is the real megastar. #Dabangg3 his best action film so far. @sonakshisinha & @saieemmanjrekar have done tremendous acting. @PDdancing's direction is amazing. #Salman & @KicchaSudeep fight is the soul of this film Must watch.. 4*/5*

Chulbul pandey @beingniyamath

#Dabangg3 First half Positives 1. Aawara song picturization simple and really sweet 2. Hud hud is really good you can see salman recreating one of his iconic old steps 3. Salmans innocence in flashback scenes. 4. @saieemmanjrekar she is really good Negatives Felt some lag #Dabangg3 Second half this is where i started feeling happy seeing the film @BeingSalmanKhan returns as chulbul pandey 1. Massy scenes 2. @BeingSalmanKhan mannerism as chulbul 3. @sonakshisinha really good as rajjo a proud wife of chulbul #Dabangg3 4. Kicha sudeep is a powerful villain justifies the role of a guy who is taking on chulbul pandey. 5. Climax well shot And the way movie ends like every dabangg film with salman end in his own style #Dabangg3 Along with some massy dialogues there are some hard hitting reality dialogues too.

Media Spy - Fearless @GJassos

#Dabangg3 is out an out mass entertainer. @BeingSalmanKhan as #ChulbulPandey is always good to watch for fan. Especially the interval scene will keep us weeping @KicchaSudeep has given his best of the best. It's definitely better than 2nd part. #Dabangg3Review

Ali @JohnyBravo4444

Just watched #Dabangg3 here in Sharjah, UAE Hats off @KicchaSudeep sir Super strong screen presence! @BeingSalmanKhan However, the dialogues and editing are a bit weak Saiee Manjrekar - nice expressions ...awesome debut ! @sonakshisinha ❤ #Dabangg3Week #Dabangg3

dilwale_shahrukh @dilwala_SRK

my cousin just watched #Dabangg3 in Dubai. According to him this is d best among all 3 parts. Salman khan's 4th 300cr movie is loading ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ #Dabangg3Review

Hi-fi @Hifi12588726

#Dabangg3 REVIEW----- ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ DHAMAKAA Salman khan is in his full form after tiger zinda hai. Full on entertainment. Mass bonanza. Watch our for sai manjereker , she will be the the top actress in coming days. N baap re, what a climax fight Go for it #salmankhan

Rizwan Maaz!!! @beingmaaz1524

Dabangg3 is baar story pe focus kiya hai rather than dialogues and one liner. Which is a plus point ... kudos to dabangg team..... #dabangg3 #Dabangg3Review UAE reports are terrific guys..... Screen reduces but business toh karegi pakka... Mark my words.

Lovey d.o.v.e.y @Nandiniikashyap

One-word Review: EXCELLENT #Dabangg3: ½ (3.5/5) #Dabangg3Review The dialogues & comedies were little off compared to previous Dabanng movies Kicha sudeep was terrific Salman's performance & Chulbul's Flashback portion is superb Storywise, "Best of Dabangg series "

बाबा हिंदुस्तानी @IAmChutiyanand