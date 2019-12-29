It seems to be the season of introducing plus one's to the family. While on one hand, Alia Bhatt joined Ranbir Kapoor for their Christmas lunch along with the whole Kapoor family, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan Khan, too seems to have done the same.

The young lad brought his plus one, Chanel Robinson, to the family dinner at the Arora household. Amrita Arora and Arjun Kapoor were also seen in attendance. For those who don't know, Chanel Robinson is the daughter of Marc Robinson and Waluscha De Sousa. While Marc has been a well-known beauty pageant expert and grooming mentor for the models, Waluscha was seen in Shah Rukh Khan's movie – Fan – in 2016.

Malaika, Arjun and Arhaan happily posed for photographs when they arrived at the venue. Malaika's sister Amrita and her husband Shakeel Ladak along with their kids also attended the celebration.

Talking about how his son took the whole news of his separation with Malaika, Arbaaz had told Pinkvilla, "It's got to do about both of us as people. No matter what the differences we had which led us to take this step, which is a drastic step but a necessary step because it had come to a point where this was the only way to go about making this equation as okay as possible. And there was a child involved so for him too."

"I am there for him, obviously she had the custody of my child and I felt it was fair-enough and I never wanted to even fight for the custody. I felt at that point in time, as a mother, when the child was much younger, I guess a mother's scenario at that point in time is of much use and so many things. But, now he is going to be 18, he will make up his mind where he wants to be, how he wants to be. I spend a lot of time with him in any case. He is a lovely boy and growing up to be a really good boy," he added.