When rumours of an affair between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor started surfacing, many dismissed it as just another gossip. More so because not only was there a massive age gap between the two but also Malaika is a far bigger star than Arjun Kapoor. However, with almost a year after the two making it official, their relationship seems to be getting only stronger with time.

While it may all seem rosy and beautiful from the outside, relationship expert doctor Nisha Khanna seems to think otherwise. As per a Deccan Chronicle report, the expert claims that while Malaika appears to be confident of this relationship and has faith in what she is doing when it comes to Arjun, the case is not entirely the same. "There is no doubt that they express love, care, and affection towards each other, but if you take a careful look you can see that the confident level varies. Malaika, of course, looks extremely confident about what she is doing, while Arjun not so much.

Malaika, the dominant one

She also added that it appears that Malaika calls the shots in the relationship while Arjun is the submissive one. "It might have something to do with the fact that Malaika is established in her career while Arjun is still trying to find the ground. But what I understand from the picture is that Arjun, most probably, plays a much more submissive role in the relationship."

Malaika's butt

Apart from her various stylish outings and relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika also grabs headlines for her Beyonce like butt. In an interaction with Karan Johar on his chat show – Koffee with Karan, Malaika Arora had said that she loves being complimented for her butt and she makes sure that it looks perfect all the time.

Talking about how she feels when men go on and on about her famous butt, which is often compared to that of Jennifer Lopez, Malaika Arora had said, "Well, I will be lying if I say I don't. Any compliment is a good compliment, so. Any fairly attractive girl down-the-street also gets loads of whistles and compliments." When Karan Johar reminds her that it's one part of her anatomy/figure that's always spoken about, a blushing Malaika says, "Well, yes! It feels good, it feels great. The only thing is whenever anyone says something, I just have to look over my shoulder and check if it's looking good or not. Not conscious, but, make sure that it's perfect."