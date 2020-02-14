Malaika Arora is undoubtedly the hottest and the fittest mothers we have in the country, today. From her gym looks, airport looks, salon looks, event looks to her rendezvous looks with Arjun Kapoor; everything makes news and how! Truly a diva and often touted as the women with the sexiest butt, Malaika Arora doesn't take her 'butt' casually.

In an interaction with Karan Johar on his chat show – Koffee with Karan, Malaika Arora had said that she loves being complimented for her butt and she makes sure that it looks perfect all the time.

Talking about how she feels when men go on and on about her famous butt, which is often compared to that of Jennifer Lopez, Malaika Arora had said, "Well, I will be lying if I say I don't. Any compliment is a good compliment, so. Any fairly attractive girl down-the-street also gets loads of whistles and compliments."

When Karan Johar reminds her that it's one part of her anatomy/figure that's always spoken about, a blushing Malaika says, "Well, yes! It feels good, it feels great. The only thing is whenever anyone says something, I just have to look over my shoulder and check if it's looking good or not. Not conscious, but, make sure that it's perfect."

Malaika about marriage with Arjun Kapoor

Apart from her sensuous frame, Malaika keeps grabbing headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Talking about the same and her marriage plans with Arjun, Malaika told Pinkvilla, "Why is everybody in such a hurry? You cannot jump the gun where these things are concerned. If and when it has to happen, it will happen. Right now, we are in a space where we just want to discover each other."

Malaika's equation with Arbaaz

While Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora have moved on with their respective lives, Amrita Arora still shares a warm bond with him. "Relationships aren't built overnight, they are built over time. Arbaaz is not somebody who they know. He's like a son to them, he's family," Malaika had told Pinkvilla on Arbaaz's cordial equation with her family.