Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are the most envied couples in Bollywood, and fans have been keenly waiting for their wedding since the day the duo made their relationship public. Adding up the heat to these wedding rumors, the duo continuously posted intimate photos on their respective social media accounts. However, even after one year, the marriage has not taken place, and it has made several people worry about what had happened in their relationship.

Arjun Kapoor behind the delay in marriage?

If the words of Arjun Kapoor can be believed, it is he who is delaying the marriage with Malaika Arora, despite immense pressure from his family members. A few months back, in an interview given to Hindustan Times, Arjun Kapoor had revealed that he will marry only at a time when he feels right.

"I've always been a little more mature than I should have been. I bear the brunt of it sometimes because I'm able to handle everything without burdening them. They also know that whenever I want to take a decision of that proportion, it will be taken keeping them in mind, not too soon or late, just when I feel it's right," said Arjun Kapoor.

Kapoor had also made it clear that he is a man who wants to settle down, and he added that he will not hide it when he feels so. So, we can believe that Arjun's marriage with Malaika will happen when the actor finds his right time for nuptial.

Arjun Kapoor in 2020

Despite busy romancing Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor is also managing his acting career well, and he has two films in the lineup for 2020. His upcoming movie is 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', which is being directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film has Parineeti Chopra in the role of the female lead. The makers are expected to finalize the release date of this movie soon.

On the other hand, Malaika Arora, as always is busy with her dancing commitments, and the latest one includes her role as a judge in the new dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer'.