While Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have amicably parted ways and don't have any animosity between them anymore, there was a time when things were not going all well between the two. It was then that Malaika Arora had refused to be a part of an event as a guest where 'Khan' had been added to her name.

As per a Spotboye report, in 2017, Malaika Arora had gone to Gujarat's Vadodara to attend a function where she was supposed to be the chief guest. However, upon seeing her name written as Malaika Arora Khan, the diva lost her cool.

Not just that, she threatened to walk out of the show and not join it until Khan was removed from her name. The organisers immediately did the needful, post which, Malaika not only attended the event but also made sure to be a part of it in full spirit.

Arhaan Khan's custody

Talking about how his son Arhaan took the news of his separation with Malaika, Arbaaz Khan had recently told Pinkvilla, "It's got to do about both of us as people. No matter what the differences we had which led us to take this step, which is a drastic step but a necessary step because it had come to a point where this was the only way to go about making this equation as okay as possible."

"And there was a child involved so for him too. I am there for him, obviously she had the custody of my child and I felt it was fair-enough and I never wanted to even fight for the custody. I felt at that point in time, as a mother, when the child was much younger, I guess a mother's scenario at that point in time is of much use and so many things. But, now he is going to be 18, he will make up his mind where he wants to be, how he wants to be," he added.

Talking to Pinkvilla about the phase when he was going through a rough patch in his personal life, Arbaaz Khan revealed how his family has always been there for him. "See, I never felt any different because my family was always there for me. It was not as though they were rallying around me more at that time when my personal life was in that scenario. They were always there, under any circumstances," he said.