The coronavirus outbreak in India has begun a new kind of panic across the country. At various states such as Delhi and West Bengal, the government has issued notice to shut down certain institutions till March 31. Even several Bollywood projects have been cancelled and re-scheduled.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. (He was probably returning from Chandigarh). He was seen in a face mask, and proudly flaunted his sanitizer which he had kept with himself. Amidst all the scare surrounding the deadly virus, many Bollywood celebrities have been spotted in the face mask.

Jersey on hold

Shahid Kapoor recently announced that the shoot of his next film Jersey has been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak that has panicked the nation.

"At a time like this, it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe," wrote Shahid Kapoor on his Twitter handle. He was shooting for the film in Chandigarh.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The story is based on a cricketer named Arjun who is a real talent but somehow couldn't make it big and fails at his own game.

In a sudden turn of events, he decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for the Indian cricket team to live upto the expectations set by his son. Jersey also features Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur.

The coronavirus outbreak has lead various Bollywood stars to take precautions. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently tweeted that he won't be visiting his fans on Sunday, who gather outside his residence in Mumbai every week, to get a glimpse of him.