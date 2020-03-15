Coronavirus has got the world down. Celebrities too are rushing to make lifestyle changes in the light of the pandemic that's got the world in its grips. As public figures pressure's on them to set an example.

Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Instagram earlier today giving us insight into her attempt at social distancing. In a bid to lead by example, she shared a photo of spending time with her dog. If that's not all of us right now.

Priyanka Chopra gets relatable with her latest Instagram post

Coronavirus has impacted the whole world and celebrities are showing us they're no different. As everybody becomes a little more cautious, Priyanka Chopra gives us a glimpse into life during the pandemic. Every celebrity is sending out messages of caution and safety at this time.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen in with her dog, Gino. She said with her dog it's not so bad, her caption read, "Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. @ginothegerman giving mommy hugs makes it so much better.. @Cavanaughjames."

The post couldn't be more relatable considering that's everyone's state right now. As numerous states go under lockdown in India, many have been confined to their homes. Bollywood has called off releases and shoots in the wake of the pandemic which the Indian government has now declared a disaster.

Priyanka had previously shared posts on safety during the Coronavirus outbreak to practice social distancing and washing hands.

She also shared a post on why we need to start adopting the namaste.

Priyanka Chopra has been one of the more vocal celebrities to assert the importance of being responsible, informed and taking the right steps to prevent the spread of the disease. She will next be seen in The White Tiger based on the book of the same name with Rajkumar Rao.