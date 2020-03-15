Megastar Amitabh Bachchan cancelled his Sunday meeting with fans outside his residence, post the corona virus outbreak that has posed as a real threat worldwide. The actor took to Twitter and shared the message online, along with a picture of himself, where had covered his head and neck.

"T 3470 - To all Ef and well-wishers an earnest request! PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come! Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe," he wrote on Twitter along with a Hindi text sending the same message for those fans who are unable to read the English language.

Although the Piku actor has not mentioned any specific reason for his absence, however, from the later part of his message "Take PRECAUTIONS...be safe," it seemed he hinted at the recent corona virus outbreak that has led everyone to remain indoors to avoid getting infected by the deadly virus.

T 3470 - To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come !

Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe

Sunday का दर्शन Jalsa पे cancel है , कृपया कोई वहाँ जमा ना हों आज श्याम को ।

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2020

He also added the same note in Hindi for the benefit of his fans who don't read English. While Amitabh did not mention it, it is obvious the cancellation has come about due to the dangerous spread of coronavirus across the country. With two confirmed cases of people who have died from it and 93 active cases in India so far, the pandemic has taken dangerous dimension and hence the actor's word of caution for his many fans.

Quite recently Amitabh Bachchan had posted a video on Twitter where he expressed his concern over the spread of corona virus. He recited a poem, which was written by him where he warned fans about the dangers of the deadly disease.

"People are suggesting so many cures and treatments, who should we listen to? One suggests we should use kalonji while another suggests we should stay at home. Many suggest one should not touch anyone without washing hands with soap and water. I thought I must also do as everyone suggests," said Amitabh Bachchan.

The corona virus scare has made many producers cancel their shooting schedules, film releases. Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan and Kareena Kapoor Khan badly suffered the consequences.