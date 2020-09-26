Chennai Super Kings on Friday elected to bowl after winning the toss ahead of their match against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. DC captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed that spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is out for the next "two-three matches" after dislocating his shoulder in their dramatic opening game against Kings XI Punjab.

CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said that Lungi Ngidi makes way for Josh Hazlewood and DC skipper Shreyas Iyer said that Amit Mishra replaces Ashwin in the team. Avesh Khan will also be playing for the Delhi-based side, replacing Mohit Sharma.

The line up

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant(wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper,captain), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla