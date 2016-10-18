Sports News
Olympic and Paralympic athletes paraded through the streets of Manchester to celibate their record-breaking performances at Rio 2016. More than 150,000 people braved the rain to line the streets and cheer the athletes on.
Oct 17, 2016
Thousands line the streets in parade for Olympic and Paralympic stars
Play
Leicester Citys manager says that his priority for this month is the Champions League but their bigger focus is the Premier League.
Oct 17, 2016
Claudio Ranieri says the Champions league is Leicester Citys priority in this moment
