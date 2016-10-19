Sports News
Mohun Bagan, East Bengal unite to support Bengaluru FC as they gear up to make history
Professional Kabaddi star's wife kills self, alleges dowry harassment
India cricket: Virat Kohli's captaincy can help the team win abroad, says former cricketer Ajit Wadekar
Real Madrid vs Legia Warsaw: Zidane's team cruise to victory
Real Madrid vs Legia Warsaw live streaming: Watch Champions League 2016-17 online, on TV
Bangladesh vs England 1st Test squads: Full list of both teams
Delhi Dynamos vs Mumbai City FC live streaming: Watch ISL 2016 live online, on TV
India vs England Kabaddi World Cup 2016 live streaming: Watch online, on TV
PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao schedule: Live score guide, date, time of BWF Super Series 2016 Denmark match
Supreme Court rejects BCCI plea to review order on Lodha panel recommendations
R Ashwin enjoying India vs New Zealand ODI series break, gearing up for England test series
After all the hype, the much anticipated Monday night clash on 18 October between Liverpool and Manchester United ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw at Anfield. The home side were poor until the second half of the game, when they could have stolen the win if it wasnt for Man Utd keeper David De Gea. Mourinho on the other hand was happy with a clean sheet and found his tactical mastery rewarded as his team stifled the usual free-flowing attack of Liverpool this season.
Oct 18, 2016
Liverpool vs Man Utd: Klopp and Mourinho reflect on disappointing 0-0 draw
Goldberg returns: Huge rematch with Brock Lesnar confirmed on WWE Monday Night Raw
Shawn Michaels rumoured to fight at WWE Royal Rumble 2017 in a 'Phenomenal' match
