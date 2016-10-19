Sports News

Liverpool vs Man Utd: Klopp and Mourinho reflect on disappointing 0-0 draw Play

After all the hype, the much anticipated Monday night clash on 18 October between Liverpool and Manchester United ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw at Anfield. The home side were poor until the second half of the game, when they could have stolen the win if it wasnt for Man Utd keeper David De Gea. Mourinho on the other hand was happy with a clean sheet and found his tactical mastery rewarded as his team stifled the usual free-flowing attack of Liverpool this season. Oct 18, 2016
