Fortune-telling Donald Trump appears on the streets of New York

A Zoltar machine, reportedly created by four anonymous artists from Brooklyn, has the likeness of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. The Donald Trump machine gives out misfortune cards and yells insults at passers-by, drawing a lot of attention from the public. The machine has appeared all over New York, and was even outside of the Trump International Hotel and Tower for a time. Oct 13, 2016
