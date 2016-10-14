Sports News
Chelsea confirm massive £900m deal with Nike
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis ready to trump Men in Blue in ODI series, says Devcich
ISL 2016: Zico not panicking yet after FC Goa suffer another defeat to Chennaiyin
Denver Broncos vs San Diego Chargers live streaming: Watch NFL game on TV, online
Arsenal team news: Latest injury update ahead of Swansea City match
A Zoltar machine, reportedly created by four anonymous artists from Brooklyn, has the likeness of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. The Donald Trump machine gives out misfortune cards and yells insults at passers-by, drawing a lot of attention from the public. The machine has appeared all over New York, and was even outside of the Trump International Hotel and Tower for a time.
Oct 13, 2016
Fortune-telling Donald Trump appears on the streets of New York
A police officer investigating a noise complaint in Carrolton, Texas, stumbled into the dance rehearsal for a soon-to-be wedded groom. The eight men were gathered in a parking lot as they couldnt practise at home, and then they offered to show the cop their dance routine.
Oct 13, 2016
Police arrive at noise complaint to find Groomsmen wedding dance practice
ISL 2016 live streaming: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa online and TV information
Pakistan vs West Indies live cricket streaming: Watch 1st Test match online, on TV
India vs Brazil football live: Watch BRICS U-17 tournament on TV
Play
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has rubbished talk of Hector Bellerin joining Barcelona. The Spanish club are reported to be interested in re-singing Bellerin, who started his career in the youth team of the Catalan giants.
Oct 13, 2016
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger dismisses Hector Bellerin Barcelona talks
Ronda Rousey and Cyborg to clash after UFC 207, Dana White confirms
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Suresh Raina not to be a part of MS Dhoni's side
Anthony Joshua to face Wladimir Klitschko for boxing heavyweight titles in Tyson Fury's absence?
