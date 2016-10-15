Sports News
Premier League (EPL) results: Kante shines as Chelsea outclass champions Leicester City
Delhi Dynamos vs NorthEast United FC live streaming: Watch ISL 2016 live online, on TV
India vs Argentina Kabaddi World Cup 2016 live streaming: Watch online, on TV
Barcelona vs Deportivo live streaming: Watch La Liga 2016-17 online, on TV
Speaking at a press conference ahead of the game against Leicester City today (15 October) Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admitted the team had two big challenges. The pressure is a part of our job, he explained. He explained that focussing on Chelsea and not on opponents in training sessions had helped the team prepare.Chelsea will be playing the current English Premier League champions at 12:30pm at Stamford Bridge.
Oct 15, 2016
Antonio Conte: Leicester City and Manchester United are
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about the much needed support of fans for the game against Manchester United on Monday, 17 October. He admitted both teams were in a similar situation but playing at Anfield could give Liverpool the home advantage to win the important game.
Oct 15, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: We need everybody with a Liverpool shirt in this game.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday,14 October, about his tactics for the upcoming Manchester City game against Everton, Guardiola explained that he will not be holding players back for future games. The next one is the most important game, he stated. Ill see how the international players are – some recover quickly, some need more time.Manchester City will be playing against Everton today (15 October) at 3pm in Manchester.
Oct 15, 2016
Man City manager Pep Guardiola will not prioritise layer ahead of Everton game
Delhi Dynamos vs NorthEast United ISL 2016 team news: Alfaro, Marcelinho fit to play
India's Sushil Kumar could be making WWE debut before 2018
Napoli vs Roma live streaming: Watch Serie A match on TV, online
Premier League (EPL) live streaming: Watch Arsenal vs Swansea City on TV, online
Chelsea vs Leicester City live streaming: Watch Premier League (EPL) on TV, online
Morning brief: PM Modi in Bhopal, PV Sindhu to pocket Rs 8 crore as Bank of Baroda brand ambassador and more
India vs New Zealand first ODI schedule: TV guide, date, time and venue of opening match
