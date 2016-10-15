Sports News

Antonio Conte: Leicester City and Manchester United are

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the game against Leicester City today (15 October) Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admitted the team had two big challenges. The pressure is a part of our job, he explained. He explained that focussing on Chelsea and not on opponents in training sessions had helped the team prepare.Chelsea will be playing the current English Premier League champions at 12:30pm at Stamford Bridge. Oct 15, 2016
Man City manager Pep Guardiola will not prioritise layer ahead of Everton game

Speaking at a press conference on Friday,14 October, about his tactics for the upcoming Manchester City game against Everton, Guardiola explained that he will not be holding players back for future games. The next one is the most important game, he stated. Ill see how the international players are – some recover quickly, some need more time.Manchester City will be playing against Everton today (15 October) at 3pm in Manchester. Oct 15, 2016
