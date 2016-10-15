Sports News
Premier League: Chelsea vs Leicester City team news and confirmed starting XI
Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho speak ahead of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United on 17 October.
Oct 14, 2016
Liverpool vs Manchester United preview
ISL 2016 highlights: Watch Michael Chopra goal in Kerala Blasters win
Will there be uncertainty over IPL matches again? Bombay HC wants them out of drought-hit regions
Evening wrap: PM Modi praises Indian Army; more 'mushkil' for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Dawood threatens Afridi and more
PV Sindhu to pocket Rs 8 crore as Bank of Baroda brand ambassador
Pakistan women's football team striker Shahlyla Baloch dies in Karachi car crash
Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC live streaming: Watch ISL 2016 live online, on TV
Dawood Ibrahim threatens Shahid Afridi over Javed Miandad legal notice comments?
India vs New Zealand ODI series squads: Full team list of both teams
Nico Hulkenberg leaves Vijay Mallya-led Sahara Force India; to sign two-year Renault deal
Man Utd star Zlatan Ibrahimovic to end football career at Delhi Dynamos?
Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2016 team news: Forlan, Chhetri unavailable
India vs New Zealand ODI series: TV listings, full schedule, fixtures, time, date and venue
