Sports News
Morning brief: Russia to invest about $500M in India, Syrian rebels capture Isis stronghold of Dabiq, Tyson Gay's daughter killed and more
Liverpool vs Manchester United: Jose Mourinho's latest opinion on Wayne Rooney's best position
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya grabs new ball chance to give Dhoni a reason to smile
Sprinter Tyson Gay's teenage daughter killed after shooting in Kentucky restaurant
1st ODI results: Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli shine as India thump New Zealand in Dharamsala
Play
Swansea manager Bob Bradley is convinced the Swans can turn the things around in the Premier League, despite suffering a disappointing 3-2 defeat at Arsenal in his first game in charge.The American boss rued the defensive mistakes made by his players in Theo Walcotts early two goals, but still took plenty of positives from the loss.
Oct 16, 2016
Bob Bradley says Swansea can become a really good team after defeat at Arsenal
Play
Arsene Wenger has told Granit Xhaka he has to learn from his mistake after the Arsenal summer signing left the Gunners with 10-men during the 3-2 win over Swansea on Saturday (15 October). The French boss believes that the red card was harsh but admitted he will need to speak with the midfielder as the Gunners suffered a lot to secure all the three points.
Oct 16, 2016
Arsene Wenger tells Granit Xhaka to learn from mistake after red card
ISL 2016 live streaming: Watch Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) vs FC Goa on TV, online
Liverpool vs Manchester United schedule: TV guide, time, date and venue of Premier League clash
It was a dark yellow, says Arsene Wenger, but Arsenal will not appeal Granit Xhaka red card
1st ODI match live streaming: Watch India vs New Zealand on TV, online
Arsenal vs Swansea City: Wenger relieved after 10-man Gunners break Swansea hoodoo to go joint-top
Morning brief: Varanasi stampede kills 19, 7th Pay Commission, Sherlock season 4 spoilers and more.
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI team news and confirmed playing XI
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- Sri Lanka vs India, Nidahas Trophy 4th T20I cricket live stream