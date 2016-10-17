Sports News

Swansea manager Bob Bradley is convinced the Swans can turn the things around in the Premier League, despite suffering a disappointing 3-2 defeat at Arsenal in his first game in charge.The American boss rued the defensive mistakes made by his players in Theo Walcotts early two goals, but still took plenty of positives from the loss. Oct 16, 2016
Arsene Wenger has told Granit Xhaka he has to learn from his mistake after the Arsenal summer signing left the Gunners with 10-men during the 3-2 win over Swansea on Saturday (15 October). The French boss believes that the red card was harsh but admitted he will need to speak with the midfielder as the Gunners suffered a lot to secure all the three points. Oct 16, 2016
