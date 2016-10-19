Sports News

Pep Guardiola hopes Messi will finish his career at Barcelona Play

During a press conference in preparation for Manchester Citys clash against Pep Guardiolas old club Barcelona, the Man City manager reinforced his admiration for Lionel Messi. The Argentine scored on his return from a groin injury that had kept him out for more than three weeks, and will likely play in the Champions League clash on 19 October. Oct 19, 2016
Aberfan disaster: 50th anniversary of the coal tip landslide that killed 116 children Play

Fifty years ago, on 21 October 1966, disaster struck in Aberfan, Wales. 116 children aged between 7-10 and 28 adults were killed when a landslide destroyed the local school and several houses. The avalanche happened after a build-up of water in a coal tip above the village. The National Coal Board (NCB) had ignored concerns of local authorities about the location of the tip. They were found guilty of extreme negligence by a tribunal in 1997. Oct 19, 2016
