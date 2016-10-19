Sports News
Barcelona vs Manchester City live football streaming: Watch Champions League live on TV, Online
Bengaluru FC vs JDT: BFC make history, enter AFC Cup 2016 final
When Sania Mirza gave befitting reply to Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter
Champions League football live streaming: Watch Napoli vs Besiktas on TV, online
Bengaluru FC vs Johor Darul Takzim live streaming: Watch AFC Cup 2016 semi-finals online, on TV
Billiards ex-world champion Michael Ferreira arrested in Rs 400 crore Qnet scam
During a press conference in preparation for Manchester Citys clash against Pep Guardiolas old club Barcelona, the Man City manager reinforced his admiration for Lionel Messi. The Argentine scored on his return from a groin injury that had kept him out for more than three weeks, and will likely play in the Champions League clash on 19 October.
Oct 19, 2016
Pep Guardiola hopes Messi will finish his career at Barcelona
Kerala: JLN Stadium Kochi officially confirmed as host for 2017 U-17 World Cup
India vs New Zealand fifth ODI might be shifted from Visakhapatnam; here's why
IPL media rights: Full list of companies who have purchased BCCI's tender document
Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy 2016 schedule: Which channel to watch live, fixtures, match timings
India vs New Zealand second ODI schedule: TV guide, time, venue and date crucial match
Bengaluru: Tickets sold out for historic Kanteerava Stadium AFC Cup 2016 semifinal match
Fifty years ago, on 21 October 1966, disaster struck in Aberfan, Wales. 116 children aged between 7-10 and 28 adults were killed when a landslide destroyed the local school and several houses. The avalanche happened after a build-up of water in a coal tip above the village. The National Coal Board (NCB) had ignored concerns of local authorities about the location of the tip. They were found guilty of extreme negligence by a tribunal in 1997.
Oct 19, 2016
Aberfan disaster: 50th anniversary of the coal tip landslide that killed 116 children
