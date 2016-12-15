Sports News

Jose Mourinho hails Manchester United after controversial 2-1 Crystal Palace win Play

Jose Mourinho hails Manchester United after controversial 2-1 Crystal Palace win

Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on 15 December after a last gasp goal by Zlatan Ibrahimovic. But the game was not with controversy, as referee Craig Pawson was thrust into the spotlight. Uniteds first goal was the result of a handball and Paul Pogba scoring from an offside position, while Juan Mata had a goal disallowed for the slightest of offside calls after the ball had come off Crystal Palace defender Joe Ledleys arm. Dec 15, 2016
Prev 483 484 485 486 487 488 489 490 491 492 Next
IBTIMES TV
MOST POPULAR