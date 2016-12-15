Sports News
Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on 15 December after a last gasp goal by Zlatan Ibrahimovic. But the game was not with controversy, as referee Craig Pawson was thrust into the spotlight. Uniteds first goal was the result of a handball and Paul Pogba scoring from an offside position, while Juan Mata had a goal disallowed for the slightest of offside calls after the ball had come off Crystal Palace defender Joe Ledleys arm.
Dec 15, 2016
Jose Mourinho hails Manchester United after controversial 2-1 Crystal Palace win
