Anthony Joshua says beating Wladimir Klitschko could make him a boxing legend

IBF Heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua believes his upcoming fight against Wladimir Klitschko could turn him into a boxing legend. The 27-year-old Briton will fight the 40-year-old former triple world champion at Wembley Stadium on 29 April 2017. Joshua recently successfully defended his IBF belt, knocking out Eric Molina on 10 December in Manchester. Dec 14, 2016
