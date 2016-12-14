Sports News

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit out at TV pundits Gary and Phil Neville, after the pair criticised Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius for a series of high profile mistakes. Klopp particularly targeted Gary, questioning the former Manchester United players role as a TV pundit after his short-lived career as a football manager at Valencia. Mistakes from Karius in games against Bournemouth and West Ham have led to widespread criticism of the young keeper. Dec 13, 2016
