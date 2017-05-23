Sports News
Nitin Tomar, who? Meet the Team UP raider bought for Rs. 93 lakh at Pro Kabaddi League 2017 auction
2006 MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden dies after cycling accident in Italy
UFC news: Cris Cyborg finally opens up after she punched Angela Magana at Athlete Retreat
India cricket news: Look no further than Zaheer Khan as Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble want bowling coach
Who is Henry Onyekuru? Arsenal's 19-year-old Nigerian transfer target
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 auction: After IPL, now PKL shuts doors on Pakistan players
India vs Indonesia badminton live streaming: Watch Sudirman Cup 2017 live on TV, online
Nitin Tomar shatters records at Pro Kabaddi League 2017 auction, sold for 93 lakh INR!
Manchester United team: Josh Harrop, Angel Gomes, Pogba in this starting XI of the future?
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 auction: Full list of foreign players sold - Abozar Mohajermighani goes for 50 lakh INR
What next for former Chelsea captain John Terry?
Rishabh Pant and his new Mercedes: Joins list of Indian cricketers with high-end cars (PHOTOS)
Watch Pro Kabaddi League 2017 auction: Live streaming & TV info
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho gave a twenty-second news conference after his sides 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on the last day of the 2017 Premier League season. Many of the journalists were watching the players doing a lap of appreciation, so when no questions were asked the Portuguese manager got up and left.
May 22, 2017
Watch Jose Mourinhos twenty-second press conference
