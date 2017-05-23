Sports News

Watch Jose Mourinhos twenty-second press conference

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho gave a twenty-second news conference after his sides 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on the last day of the 2017 Premier League season. Many of the journalists were watching the players doing a lap of appreciation, so when no questions were asked the Portuguese manager got up and left. May 22, 2017
