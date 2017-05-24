Sports News

Manchester United hold minutes silence for Manchester attack victims Play

Manchester United hold minutes silence for Manchester attack victims

Manchester United players observed a minutes silence during their open training session on May 23, in honor of the victims of the Manchester attack. At least 22 people were killed and 59 people were injured when a device was detonated at the end of an Ariana Grande concert held at the Manchester Arena. May 23, 2017
