Jeremy Corbyns surprise concert appearance whips up crowd at Libertines gig

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn whipped up the crowd at a Libertines concert in Birkenhead on 20 May. Some members of the crowd chanted, Oh, Jeremy Corbyn, as seen in this video.Corbyn criticised Premier League clubs during his address to the 16,500 people gathered at Prenton Park. He reiterated Labours promise to force clubs to reinvest five percent of TV revenue back into grass-roots football. May 22, 2017
